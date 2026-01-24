Home

Nvidia board director Presis Drell to get USD 26 million worth of stocks after resignation; know complete details

The long-serving board director at Nvidia, Persis Drell, has resigned after over a decade, as stated by the company’s recent filing. This comes at a crucial time when the US-based company is dominating the market of artificial intelligence chips. It has been expanding its reach on the global level in domains like high-performance-based computing, along with generative artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The resignation of the board director also marks the end of an important chapter at the company, Nvidia, as she had joined the company in 2016.

USD 26 million worth of stocks

Persis Drell will be receiving nearly USD 26 million worth of stock compensation. This is a part of his package while taking an exit from the company. The compensation is associated with the long-term equity awards placed during her tenure from 2016 in the company. This highlights the company’s considerable stock appreciation for the last decade. The stock award also mentions that the dazzling growth of Nvidia is based on the increase in the rapid demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Some of these are H100 and Blackwell-series GPUs, which have been quite beneficial for the company’s executives along with the board members.

Company’s annual report

According to the annual report of the company, Presis Drell owns nearly 143,000 shares. These shares are valued at almost USD 26 million. Drell was paid nearly USD 344,000 for her contribution to the company in 2025. This figures includes USD 259,000 in stock awards, as per the company’s annual report.

Legacy of Presis Drell in Nvidia

Presis Drell is a prominent figure both academically and technologically. Before working as a board director at Nvidia, she was working as the director of the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Afterwards, she became the president of Stanford University. During this time, she brought deep experience by showcasing research-based leadership. In addition, she came up with a science policy for her corporate governance rule.

The tenure of Drell at Nvidia’s board haswitnessed major transformations. It began from the company’s shift from graphics-focused chip maker to a central force powering artificial intelligence workloads on the global level. Under Drell, the valuation of Nvidia increased. It further helped to establish it as one of the most competitive players in the technical domain.

