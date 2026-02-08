Home

Us

Nvidia shares rise by 8 per cent, CEO Huang talks about AI investment; know key details

Nvidia shares rise by 8 per cent, CEO Huang talks about ‘AI investment’; know key details

Nvidia specialises in the development of graphics processing units, chips, and application programming interfaces, which are highly trustworthy for its customers.

Image: Wikipedia

The shares of Nvidia increased by almost 8 per cent as the CEO, Jensen Huang, acknowledged the extreme spending on the infrastructure of artificial intelligence. CEO Huang gave the statement on CNBC’s “Halftime Report”. He also defended the ongoing increase in capital spending being done on the technological front by big tech giants around the world. Reports are suggesting that the comments of the CEO have reassured the investors’ faith in the company.

Why did Nvidia’s stock increase?

As per CNBC, the CEO Jensen Huang mentioned that the capital expenditure by the tech companies on the front of artificial intelligence is a result of demand. He also stated that the companies will keep investing as the technology helps in generating greater revenues in an interview with CNBC.

Huang said, “Anthropic is making great money. Open AI is making great money… If they could have twice as much compute, the revenues would go up four times as much,” to CNBC.

The investors’ trust in the company was regained, and the shares of the company got pushed to almost 8 per cent on Friday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Googlers write open letter to company, demand ‘transparency, protection, cut ties with ICE’

Massive spending on AI

CNBC reported that the major customers of the company, which include Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, have informed their investors about the capital investment in the AI infrastructure.

About Nvidia

Nvidia is a US-based tech giant with headquarters in California. The company specialises in the development of graphics processing units, chips, and application programming interfaces, which are highly trustworthy for its customers.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s SpaceX secures 11th position on World’s Most Valuable companies list, Nvidia tops the chart, Amazon and Google rank at…

About CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang launched the company back in the year 1993 when he was 30. Since then, he has helped the company to combat financial challenges. This time, his remarks on the AI investment during an interview helped the company to get its shares increased by 8 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.