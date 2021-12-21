With an aim to contain the further spread of the virus in the United States, the Biden administration is mulling to distribute 500 million free Covid-19 tests, increase vaccination capacity and mobilize military medical personnel if needed. “We have the tools to get through this wave,” the official said, adding there are no plans to impose new restrictions.Also Read - Biopharma Company Pardes Claims Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Does Not Need Booster: Report

If Americans "are vaccinated and follow the precautions that we all know well, especially masking when traveling, they should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays," he said.

"There is no need to lock down our schools, nor our economy," the official said.

The United States has witnessed a rise in the covid cases after the commencement of the holiday season. This sudden jump in the cases has prompting local and federal officials to again confront just how far to go to combat the virus.

The Joe Biden administration’s response to managing Omicron is based on three principles — more hospital resources, more testing and more vaccines. The federal government will mobilize 1,000 doctors, nurses and military medical personnel across the country as needed in January and February.

Hospitals from the Great Lakes to the Northeast are already struggling after getting hit by a wave of patients infected with the delta variant in November and December. Public health officials now fear the omicron variant will overwhelm healthcare providers with another wave of patients.