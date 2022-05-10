San Francisco: Following a shooting incident that left one man dead near a park in Berkeley Hills on Sunday evening, the Oakland Police, in the western US state of California, said on Monday that they were investigating the incident.Also Read - Judge rejects Donald Trump’s Lawsuit Challenging His Permanent Ban from Twitter

The Oakland authorities were notified by the Berkeley Police Department of the incident and determined that the victim was in Oakland, Oakland police spokesperson Kim Armstead was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The police were investigating the incident as a homicide, he added.

Police found the victim off the side of a road with apparent gunshot wounds. The man died from his injuries at the scene and his identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified, the police said.

There have been 41 homicides in Oakland so far this year, compared to 49 during the same period last year, according to the Oakland Police Department.

(With agency inputs)