Open AI big update: Big update for Sam Altman as Nvidia likely to invest USD 30 billion; know key details

Nvidia is is in active discussions with OpenAI for a USD 30 billion investment.

The discussions are underway that Nvidia is likely to invest up to USD 30 billion in Open-AI, as part of the funding round. This could put the artificial intelligence startup at the amount of USD 730 billion at the pre-money valuation, as reported. CNBS reported that the potential investment is different from the one which was announced previously and valued at USD 100 billion of an infrastructural agreement between the two companies, Nvidia and OpenAI.

Different from USD 100 billion investment

CNBC reported that the proposed investment of USD 30 billion is not associated with the previous infrastructural agreement of September. Last year, the two companies sketched a structure for the investments over the years from Nvidia’s side. Now, the USD 30 billion proposal is totally different, as told by CNBC. However, the deal hasn’t been finalised and may witness changes over time.

Earlier deal of USD 100 billion

The September deal of last year between OpenAI and Nvidia, according to the Wall Street Journal in january was “on ice” and had “no assurance” if it would enter into definite agreements or potential investments, as of the November quarterly report.

Fundrasing round

CNBC also reported that OpenAI is having discussions with other investors. This may take the total funding to almost reach USD 100 billion. It’s most likely to close in two phases and will begin with investors like Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia.

If the deal is finalised, it will mark a great investment based on artificial intelligence (AI) and is most likely to improve the financial relations between the two countries, Nvidia and OpenAI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.