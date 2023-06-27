Home

Us

Pennsylvania Passes Bill Allowing Non-US Citizens To Teach In Classrooms

Pennsylvania Passes Bill Allowing Non-US Citizens To Teach In Classrooms

The act says that teachers who possess a valid immigrant visa, work visa, or other employment authorization papers would be eligible for certification to teach in Pennsylvania schools under the proposed law.

The act says that teachers who possess a valid immigrant visa, work visa, or other employment authorization papers would be eligible for certification to teach in Pennsylvania schools under the proposed law. (Representational image: Stockking on Freepik)

New Delhi: The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed a resolution allowing non-US citizens to teach in Pennsylvania. According to the resolution that the state House of Representatives of Pennsylvania approved on Monday, non-citizens would be permitted to instruct in classrooms there, the Associate Press has reported.

Teachers Must Have A Valid Immigrant Visa Or Work Visa To Be Eligible

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives approved the resolution by a vote of 110 to 93. Moreover, the state Senate is currently debating its own version of the proposal before it moves on. The act says that teachers who possess a valid immigrant visa, work visa, or other employment authorization papers would be eligible for certification to teach in Pennsylvania schools under the proposed law, the report said.

You may like to read

What the sponsors of the bill are saying

“Let’s as a collective tackle this growing problem and let’s continue to eliminate some of these barriers that don’t apply to most careers in the Commonwealth, let alone in the United States,” Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, a Democrat from Berks County and also the primary sponsor of the bill, was quoted as saying by the report.

What’s The Current Situation?

For the time being, the state forbids non-citizens from working as teachers unless they are applying to teach a foreign language, have a green card, and have proven their intention to become citizens. Additionally, the state does not recognise young immigrants as qualified for teacher certification. These individuals are protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme and are able to work lawfully despite their undocumented status, as per the report.

About Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, officially the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is a member state of the United States of America and one of the original 13 American colonies. The state is somewhat rectangular in shape and spans 150 miles (240 km) from north to south and 300 miles (480 km) from east to west.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.