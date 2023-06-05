Home

Us

Plane Crashes In Virginia; No Survivors Found

Plane Crashes In Virginia; No Survivors Found

A non-responsive and uncontrolled flight that was flying over the nation's capital of the US, i.e., Washington DC crashed with no survivors left near Virginia.

Representative image, Plane Crashes With Fighter Jet In Virginia; No Survivors Found (Pixabay Image)

A non-responsive and uncontrolled flight that was flying over the nation’s capital, i.e., Washington, DC, crashed with no survivors left near Virginia.

The officials reported that even a NORAD military aircraft was sent to rescue the flight, but it could not help the small flight that crashed near the place where US President Joe Biden was playing golf with his high-level security.

You may like to read

AP has reported that President Joe Biden was playing golf at Joint Base Andrews which is only 140 miles from the location where the flight crashed.

Trending Now

As per the current reports, the authorities have still not made it clear why the flight got uncontrollable or wayward, and the investigation is still going on.

The flight named “Cessna Citation” took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was going to Long Island’s MacArthur Airport, but got out of control and crashed with no passengers spared.

Hours after the accident, the police reported that the rescuers had reached the place where the plane crash took place, near the rural part of the Shenandoah Valley, and found no survivors.

The NORAD Rescue Flight:

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD), which sent the military aircraft to help the crashed flight, said that the F-16 military aircraft was authorised to travel at supersonic speeds.

NORAD also issued a statement saying that, “During this event, the NORAD aircraft also used flares, which may have been visible to the public, in an attempt to draw attention from the pilot.”

The statement also said that “flares are employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. Flares burn out quickly and completely, and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed.”

Statement of the owner of the flight:

The concerned plane that crashed was registered in the name of ‘Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc.”, which is based in Florida.

When being approached by the New York Times, John Rumpel, a prominent Florida businessman and also the owner who runs the company, said that “his daughter, 2-year-old granddaughter, her nanny, and the pilot were aboard the plane. They were returning to their home in East Hampton, on Long Island, after visiting his house in North Carolina.”

Rumpel also told the newspaper, “I don’t think they’ve found the wreckage yet.” . “It descended at 20,000 feet a minute, and nobody could survive a crash at that speed.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES