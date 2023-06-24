Home

‘This Is The Moment, Grow With India’: PM Modi’s Pitch To Top US Entrepreneurs; Promises Better Work Environment

India is the world's youngest nation and it has the world's biggest youth talent pool and skilled and professional force, the prime minister said and asserted that whichever country joins India at this time, it is bound to benefit.

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the governments of India and the US have done the groundwork for the business community of the two countries and it is now the responsibility of the corporate sector to take advantage of this and proposer. In a direct appeal to the US business community, PM Modi said “this is the moment” to invest in India as both the Indian and the US governments have done everything to prepare — “plough” — the ground for them to come, play, and thrive.

Addressing business leaders and philanthropists from India and the US as well as other prominent members of the Indian-American community at the Kennedy Centre here on Friday (local time), he stressed that the India-US partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion.

“This is the moment. This is the moment. The governments of India and America have done the groundwork for you all. You know, like you plough the field, we’ve done that. And whatever else is needed further we will keep doing it for you all. However, it is now your responsibility to wholeheartedly play, wholeheartedly thrive.” “And the one that plays is the one that thrives,” he added.

PM Modi pressed on with the hard sell, telling business leaders in the audience that they should not let go of this opportunity. “I assure you that you will find a better environment in India. The ease of doing business is a commitment of our government,” he said to them.

The Prime Minister presented India as a reliable and trusted economic power and player, detailing how it came to the aid of the world during the worst crisis faced by the world in a century — the Covid-19 epidemic.

“When the world needed medicines India enhanced its production and sent medicines to more than 150 countries,” he said, and added, “When the world needed coronavirus vaccines, India increased its production and sent vaccines to more than 100 countries.”

From defence to aviation, applied materials to manufacturing, and the IT and space sectors, India and the US are now moving forward as most reliable partners, Prime Minister Modi said.

He also said the basis of India’s success and its development’s biggest driving force is the aspiration of its people. In the last two and two and a half years, US companies have invested more than USD 16 billion in India, Modi noted.

India is the world’s youngest nation and it has the world’s biggest youth talent pool and skilled and professional force, the prime minister said and asserted that whichever country joins India at this time, it is bound to benefit.

In conclusion, PM Modi said, “I, once again, invite you all to move forward together in this development journey of India. And I had once said this in my speech from the Red Fort, and I said. That this is the time. And this is the right time.”

