Watch: US Lawmakers Click Selfies With PM Modi, Line Up for Autographs after Iconic Congress Speech

During his iconic speech, PM Modi received more than 12 standing ovations from the members of Congress and two separate standing ovations from the Indian community members sitting in the gallery.

US Congressmen took PM Modi's autograph. | Photo: ANI Twitter

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the joint session of the US Congress at the Capitol on Thursday. His much-awaited speech, which lasted for an hour, was attended by members of the US Congress and the Indian American community. During his iconic speech, PM Modi received more than 12 standing ovations from the members of Congress and two separate standing ovations from the Indian community members sitting in the gallery. As PM Modi concluded his speech, both the Congressmen and the Indian community applauded him. After the speech, the Congressmen eagerly took selfies with the Prime Minister, and many of them also sought his autograph. While interacting with PM Modi, the Indian community chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ from the gallery.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | US Congressmen lined up to take autographs and selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wkPdacGjHN — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

You may like to read

Additionally, PM Modi autographed the joint session address booklet of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

Here Are Some Notable Moments Form Pm Modi’s Speech

During his speech, PM Modi talked about Americans with Indian roots and pointed at US Vice President Kamala Harris. “There are many Americans with Indian roots sitting in our midst. There is one behind me, who has made history,” PM Modi said.The assembly broke into laughter and applause at the prime minister’s remark. They were further amused when he said, “I am told that the Samosa Caucus is more the flavour of the House.”

The assembly was amused and broke into laughter when PM Modi said, “I am told that the Samosa Caucus is more the flavour of the House.”

Notably, the ‘Samosa Caucus’ is an informal group of Indian-American lawmakers who are either part of the House or the Senate. The term ‘Samosa Caucus’ was coined by Krishnamoorthi, a congressman, to give acceptance and reliance to growing number of ‘desi’ lawmakers in the US Congress.

The Prime Minister receive standing numerous times including the time when he stated that he African Unions should be given gull membership of the G20.

“Consideration, care and concern are the need of the hour. Giving a voice to the Global South is the way forward. That is why I firmly believe that the African Union should be given full membership of the G20,” PM Modi said.

The PM also stated that past few years have witnessed deeply destructive development. “With the Ukraine conflict, war has returned to Europe. It is causing great pain in the region. Since it involves major powers, the consequences are severe,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.