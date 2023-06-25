Home

PM Modi’s First Day in Egypt: Meeting with Egyptian Counterpart, Interaction with Indian Diaspora in Cairo

After completing his historic visit to the US, PM Modi arrived in Cairo and was welcomed by the Egyptian PM at the airport.

PM Modi held a meeting with the newly setup India Unit in the Egyptian Cabinet headed by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, in Cairo (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, on Sunday. They discussed enhancing trade relations and strengthening the strategic partnership between both countries. After completing his historic visit to the US, PM Modi arrived in Cairo and was welcomed by the Egyptian PM at the airport. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and thanked PM Madboubly for “the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport,” adding that, “May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations.”

He also met with a new group of high-level Egyptian ministers led by PM Madbouly.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi and Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly hold a roundtable meeting in Cairo pic.twitter.com/pxN5Mczh1X — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders discussed deepening cooperation in various areas such as trade, investment, IT, digital payment, renewable energy, digital payment platforms, and people-to-people ties. PM Modi also met with Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam, the Grand Mufti of Egypt, to discuss the strong cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Egypt.

Discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties. PM thanked Egypt for setting up this dedicated high level India Unit and… pic.twitter.com/aVWZDa3ycH — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2023

PM Met Indian Diaspora

After these crucial meetings, the Indian Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and stated that he was ‘deeply moved’ by their warm welcome.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi interacts with the members of the Indian community in Cairo during his two-day State visit to Egypt pic.twitter.com/PJxR8JuVOR — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

“Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy was people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly, a celebration of our shared cultural linkages,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi’s Egypt Visit

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit and will be in Egypt from 24th to 25th. It is noteworthy that this is his first state visit to Egypt and the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in the past 26 years. The visit was extended following an invitation from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This invitation came after President El-Sisi attended the Republic Day parade on January 26th as the chief guest.

