FedX CEO Subramaniam To Coca Cola Chairman Quincey, Meet The Top Bosses Of US Companies Set To Meet PM Modi

PM Modi is set to meet business leaders of 20 top American companies including FedX, Coca Cola and Accenture at Washington's John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

All eyes are on the PM Modi's highly anticipated three-day US visit which is packed with carefully-crafted events and ceremonies. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The White House pulled out all the stops for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a historic visit to the United States. All eyes are on PM Modi’s highly anticipated three-day US visit which is packed with carefully-crafted events and ceremonies. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden and his wife and First lady Jill Biden hosted PM Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. A day before, PM Modi met Tesla CEO and Twitter boss Elon Musk where the top businessman promised to soon bring Tesla cars and Starlink to India.

PM Modi is set to meet business leaders of 20 top American companies including FedX, Coca Cola and Accenture and expected to address a gathering of more than 1,500 diaspora and business leaders at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington. The CEO reception with more than 1,200 participants, including business leaders from US and Indian companies such as Tech Mahindra and Mastek, will be held on June 23 at Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

From FedX CEO Raj Subramaniam, an Indian-American, to Coca Cola CEO James Quincey, here’s a list of top bosses of major companies in US that PM Modi is set to meet at the key event.

Raj Subramaniam, FedEx CEO

Raj Subramaniam, an Indian-American, is the president, chief executive officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation, one of the world’s largest transportation companies. In February 2023, Raj Subramaniam was appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden to the President’s Export Council, a White House advisory committee overseeing international trade.

Subramaniam, who was born in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, is also a proud 2023 recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest civilian award presented by the President of India to the Indian diaspora in recognition of outstanding achievements in India and abroad.

Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems

Shantanu Narayen, an Indian-American, is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the software company Adobe. He joined Adobe in 1998 as vice president and general manager of its engineering technology group. He became president and COO in 2005, CEO in 2007 and chairman of the board in 2017. Shantanu Narayen was bestowed with the prestigious Padmi Shri award in 2019.

Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture

Julie Sweet became the CEO of Accenture in September 2019 and assumed the additional position of chair in September 2021. she served as chief executive officer of Accenture’s business in North America, the company’s largest geographic market. Prior to that, Sweet was Accenture’s general counsel, secretary, and chief compliance officer for five years.

Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa Inc

Ryan McInerney assumed the role of CEO of Visa Inc in February, 2023. Prior to his new role, McInerney served as the president of the company which was responsible for Visa’s global businesses. Before joining Visa Inc, McInerney had also served as the chief executive officer of consumer banking for JPMorgan Chase, a business with more than 75,000 employees and revenues of approximately $14 billion. He had also served as chief operating officer (COO) for home lending and as Chief Risk Officer for Chase’s consumer businesses. He also served as Chase’s head of product and marketing for consumer banking.

Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard

Michael Miebach is chief executive officer of Mastercard and a member of its board of directors. He had joined Mastercard in 2010 to lead its Middle East and Africa operations. Prior to this, Miebach had held senior roles at Barclays Bank and Citibank. Miebach is a member of The Business Roundtable, The Business Council, the US-India CEO Forum, the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and The International Business Council of the World Economic Forum. He serves on the US Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity, focused on advancing racial equity in the economy and addressing acute disparities for communities of color, and is a member of the board of directors for the non-profits Accion and the World Resources Institute.

Miebach sits on the board of directors for the Metropolitan Opera and serves as a board member at large for the Ronald McDonald House New York City.

James Quincey, Coca Cola CEO

James Quincey, who joined Coca Cola in 1996, became CEO of the company in 2017 and Chairman of the Board in 2019. Before becoming CEO, Quincey served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the company from 2015 to 2017. From 2013 to 2015, he was President of the company’s Europe Group. Prior to joining Coca‑Cola, Quincey was a partner in strategy consulting at The Kalchas Group, a spinoff of Bain & Company and McKinsey.

Quincey serves as co-chair of The Consumer Goods Forum and is a founding member of the New York Stock Exchange Board Advisory Council. He is also a director of Pfizer Inc.

