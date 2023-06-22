Home

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden presented several valuable gifts to PM Modi during their meeting.

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. They exchanged pleasantries and posed for photographers before entering the President’s residence. PM Modi arrived in Washington, D.C., today, marking the second leg of his official state visit. The dignitaries were treated to a captivating musical tribute that showcased the diverse regions of India at the White House. This mesmerising performance was delivered by talented youth dancers from Studio Dhoom, an Indian dance studio based in the DMV area, which aims to bridge the generation gap and foster an appreciation for the rich and vibrant Indian dance culture.

As the official gift, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will present PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century. President Biden will also gift PM Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of… pic.twitter.com/OeYWYpXUQp — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

What President Joe Biden, First Lady gifted PM Modi

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden presented several valuable gifts to PM Modi during their meeting. According to a statement from the White House, the President and First Lady gifted the Prime Minister an antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

This book galley is a unique handmade piece. President Biden also presented PM Modi with a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera and a hardcover book featuring American wildlife photography. Additionally, as part of the official gifts, First Lady Jill Biden gifted the Indian Prime Minister a signed first edition copy of ‘Collected Poems of Robert Frost’.

Here’s What PM Modi gifted US President Joe Biden, First Lady

After receiving precious and antique gifts from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, PM Modi reciprocated by presenting valuable items to both dignitaries. To the US First Lady, the PM gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond, showcasing similar chemical and optical properties to earth-mined diamonds.

Notably, the diamond is eco-friendly, as its creation involved the use of eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power. This glittering stone represents responsible luxury and symbolizes India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable international relations. The diamond was placed in a Papier mâché box known as kar-e-kalamdani, a fine craft from Kashmir that involves meticulous preparation of paper pulp and exquisite naqqashi painting by skilled artisans.

Watch Here

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington DC and exchanged gifts with them. pic.twitter.com/kac0i1u9ZN — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Additionally, PM Modi presented a special sandalwood box to the US President, meticulously handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood used in the box was sourced from Mysore, Karnataka, and features intricately carved flora and fauna patterns.

Inside the sandalwood box, there is a Lord Ganesha idol, crafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata. Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles and the foremost deity to be worshipped. The box also contains a silver oil lamp, another sacred item in Hindu households, also crafted by the same silversmith family in Kolkata.

Furthermore, the box gifted to the US President includes ten donations, each representing a symbolic offering. These include a delicately handcrafted silver coconut, offered in place of a cow for Gaudaan (donation of a cow), fragrant sandalwood representing land for Bhudaan (donation of land), white sesame seeds for Tildaan (donation of sesame seeds), a 24K pure and hallmarked gold coin for Hiranyadaan (donation of gold), a 99.5% pure and hallmarked silver coin crafted by Rajasthan artisans for Raupyadaan (donation of silver), and Lavan (salt) from Gujarat, offered for Lavandaan (donation of salt).

Lastly, PM Modi presented President Biden with a first edition print of the book “The Ten Principal Upanishads,” published by M/s Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow. The book is a significant work as it features an English translation of the Indian Upanishads, co-authored by Shri Purohit Swami and W.B. Yeats, which was one of Yeats’ final works in the 1930s.

Today, Modi is scheduled to have a private engagement at the White House, where he will be hosted by the Bidens for an intimate dinner. This special gathering takes place a day before the highly anticipated state dinner. Joining them will be US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, adding to the significance of the occasion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.