Washington: If everything goes as per the plans, Bridget Brink might be the next US Ambassador to Ukraine, a post that has been lying vacant since May 2019. It is said that Brink is the choice of US President Joe Biden who announced his intention to nominate Bridget Brink for US Ambassador to Ukraine.

The announcement on Monday by the White House came shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held a press conference at an undisclosed location near the Polish-Ukrainian border following a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kiev where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Xinhua news agency reported.

Blinken told reporters he shared with Zelensky "a number of things" the US is committed to regarding Ukraine in its military conflict with Russia, "including President Biden's intent to nominate a new Ambassador to Ukraine, Ambassador Bridget Brink."

Bridget Brink is a Michigan native who was appointed by former President Donald Trump to serve as the US Ambassador to Slovakia in August 2019. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Brink as “deeply experienced in the region, who’ll be a very strong representative for the United States in Ukraine.”

Donald Trump had recalled then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019 over claims she was undermining the former President’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate the Biden family’s business ties with the country. Since then the US has been without a Senate-confirmed Ambassador to Ukraine.

Blinken also told US diplomats, who left Ukraine due to the war, will return to the country next week and “start the process of looking at how we actually reopen” the US embassy in Kiev which ceased operation in the lead-up to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)