Ambani To Google CEO: Big Names In Tech, Fashion Entertainment Attend State Dinner | WATCH

Ambani To Google CEO: Big Names In Tech, Fashion Entertainment Attend State Dinner | WATCH

Among the distinguished guests attending the event were numerous US officials, prominent Indian business tycoons, and some of Silicon Valley's biggest names.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden receives PM Modi at White House. | Photo: AP

New Delhi: After a press conference with United States President Joe Biden and a crucial speech to a joint sitting of the US Congress at the Capitol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Friday morning (local time). President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden warmly welcomed him at the Presidential Palace for the state dinner. Among the distinguished guests attending the event were numerous US officials, prominent Indian business tycoons, and some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names. Notable US officials present at the state dinner included US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife Nita Ambani, graced the White House with their presence for the state dinner.

#WATCH | Washington, DC | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrive at the White House for the State Dinner pic.twitter.com/qJ1wP3KZym — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi arrived at the White House for the State Dinner

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also graced the State dinner.

#WATCH | Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/CTfug7p41M — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Google CEO Sundar Pichai entered the White House for the State dinner.

#WATCH | Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/BrwzGHj1ar — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also attended the State dinner.

#WATCH | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/gtBPMASnim — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan arrived at the White House to attend the State Dinner.

Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath arrived to attend the State Dinner.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at the White House for the State dinner.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen entered the White House to attend the event.

#WATCH | Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/e3JYsLnce9 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo arrived at the White House for the State dinner.

Among these dignitaries, the grand dinner was attended by as many as 400 guests. Famous Chef Nina Curtis, in collaboration with the White House chefs, prepared a plant-based menu for the occasion.

The State Visit

A ‘State Visit’ holds a unique significance in comparison to other foreign visits. It represents a formal visit by the head of state to a foreign country, upon the invitation of the hosting head of state. The visit showcased the highest level of friendly bilateral relations between two sovereign nations. Additionally, during a State Visit, the inviting leader assumes the role of the official host for the visiting head of state throughout the duration of the trip.

