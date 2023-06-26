Meet Riya Pawar, The Indian American Teen Who Sang American National Anthem In Presence Of PM Modi

Home

Who Is Riya Pawar? The Indian American Teen Who Sang American National Anthem In Presence Of PM Modi

Riya began singing at the age of five and for many years, she has studied Hindustani classical music with Mr. Hemant Kulkarni. Moreover, she also studies Bollywood and Western music, according to the report which talked about her background.

Riya is a multi-talented brilliant lady who won the title of Miss India Teen New Jersey 2021 and has been dubbed "Beauty with Brains" for her outstanding academic performance. (Image: ITV Gold)

New Delhi: The world is praising Riya Pawar, a 16-year-old Indian-American with a beautiful voice who sang the American national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington, DC, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, Riya Pawar sang the national anthem of the US for Non-Residents and the Indian Diaspora present in the US on June 23, 2023. To everyone’s surprise, her performance was appreciated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi as reported in the India Post.

The 16-year-old’s performance of the national anthem enthralled spectators and demonstrated not just her excellent vocal ability but also her dedication to creating cultural links. Her performance easily linked the two cultures, symbolising the unity and friendship that binds the United States and India, a report in New India said.

Reaction Of Riya Pawar

“It was an honour to sing our nation’s anthem in such a prestigious setting, surrounded by individuals who are dedicated to strengthening the bond between the United States and India. I am immensely grateful for this incredible opportunity. Riya Pawar, a 6-year-old Indian-American, was quoted saying after the event by the NewIndiaaboard report.

Riya Pawar’s Background

Riya’s parents, Shraddha and Rahul Pawar of Walchandnagar and Pune, and brother Rishan have been residing in New Jersey for numerous years. Riya began singing at the age of five and for many years, she has studied Hindustani classical music with Mr. Hemant Kulkarni. Moreover, she also studies Bollywood and Western music, according to the report which talked about her background.

Moreover, she has also won many competitions in all three genres, apart from singing. Riya is a multi-talented brilliant lady who won the title of Miss India Teen New Jersey 2021 and has been dubbed “Beauty with Brains” for her outstanding academic performance, the report also said.

PM Modi’s US State Visit

PM Modi held a 3-day visit to the US, where his visit comprised bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, celebrating Yoga Day, addressing US Congress, speaking at a press conference, and meeting famous tech CEOs. The visit of PM Modi has been celebrated as one of the most successful visits, and many big media houses, including the New York Times and Washington Post, have reported the visit continuously.

“While addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country is ‘the mother of democracy’, comments that stood in contrast to his critics’ claims that India’s government has undermined democratic principles,” WaPO was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

