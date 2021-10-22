New York: While the United States fights the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new outbreak has become a cause of concern for Americans. More than 650 people have fallen sick in as many as 37 states in the US due to the salmonella outbreak which is linked to onions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 129 people have been hospitalised. No deaths have been reported due to the infection so far.Also Read - Tomato, Onion Prices: Will Rates Go Up Further During Diwali? This Factor To Decide

The outbreak has been traced to whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc., the CDC said this week.

Nearly all of the illnesses were reported in August and September, and the largest numbers of cases were in Texas and Oklahoma.

The company told health officials that the onions were last imported in late August. But onions can be stored for months and may still be in homes and businesses, officials said.

People advised not to buy or eat raw onions from Mexico’s Chihuahua

Consumers are advised not to buy or eat whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions imported from Chihuahua and distributed by ProSource, and to throw out any whole red, white, or yellow onions that do not have a sticker or packaging.

What does Salmonella outbreak mean?

Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. Salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through feces. Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

What are the symptoms of Salmonella infection?

Most people with Salmonella infection have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.