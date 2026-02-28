Sam Altman’s OpenAI announces massive funding round of USD 110 billion, Amazon and Nvidia part of it; key details inside

Home

In the massive USD 110 billion funding of OpenAI, Amazon will reportedly invest USD 50 billion.

The tech giant OpenAI has announced a great funding round of USD 110 billion, which will put it at a value of USD 840 billion. The company raised USD 40 billion last year. This year’s investment surpasses the amount of previous years to a great extent.

Which companies are investing?

The USD 110 billion funding includes Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank. Amazon is investing an amount of USD 50 billion into the funding, while SoftBank and Nvidia are investing USD 30 billion each into OpenAI, as reported. However, other companies are also expected to join the round. The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, told CNBC that the entire economy is being transformed with AI and that the world is greatly in need of massive computing power to meet the growing demands.

AI infrastructural push

The funding, as reported, will be done in segments from Amazon. Initially, it will invest USD 15 billion, followed by USD 35 billion after some conditions are met by OpenAI. CEO Sam Altman-led OpenAI will use two gigawatts of computing capacity, which will be powered by the Trainium chips of Amazon. Alongside, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will act as the exclusive third-party cloud provider for the company’s enterprise AI platform named OpenAI Frontier.

Growth of AI and concerns

According to the reports, the company also made a revelation that ChatGPT now has more than 900 million active weekly users and over 50 million paid subscribers. It also highlighted the rapid growth in Codex, which is the cloud-based AI coding agent. The company described the agent as a ‘top engineer’.

The growth of artificial intelligence also poses serious concerns, according to experts. These include the massive data centres, drawing high energy and water utilisation. Not just the utilisation of sources, but several companies have done massive layoffs, affecting the jobs of thousands of people.

A fintech firm, Block, had reportedly recently announced the massive layoffs of 4,000, mentioning the gains based on productivity.

However, the tech giants and companies are still doubling down and racing to maintain better relations with OpenAI. This is because the competition is increasing severely.

With the funding of USD 110 billion from Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank, the company’s valuation becomes USD 840 billion, taking it to soaring heights in AI-led domains.

