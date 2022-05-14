New Delhi: Marking the first conversation between the US’s and Russia’s two top officials since Moscow began its war against Ukraine on February 24, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu spoke over the phone on Friday.Also Read - Biden Signs Ukraine Bill, Seeks $40 Billion Aid, in Putin Rejoinder

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during the call on Friday, Austin "urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication".

The last time Austin and Shoigu spoke to each other was on February 18, said Kirby.

“The Secretary urged an end to the conflict in Ukraine and he emphasized the importance of maintaining communication,” said Kirby.

The Russian Defence Ministry, in a brief statement issued on Friday, said that Shoigu and Austin discussed topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine

Meanwhile, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley is expected to reach out to his Russian counterpart, Valery Gerasimov, to request a phone call, according to a CNN report citing an American defence official.

The two last spoke on February 11.

(With agency inputs)