Washington: Amid the escalating war in Ukraine, a senior US senator has called for "somebody in Russia" to assassinate their President Vladimir Putin, in a televised interview on Thursday evening, reported news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP). As per the report, speaking on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine during an interview, US senator Lindsey Graham said, "How does this end? Somebody in Russia has to step up to the plate… and take this guy out."

Later, the former presidential candidate also took to Twitter and repeated the call in a series of tweets, asking, "Is there a Brutus in Russia?", referring to one of Roman ruler Julius Caesar's assassins. He said, "the only people who can fix this are the Russian people."

The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022



Graham, who has served in US congress for over twenty years and had been a close ally to former President Donald Trump, also wondered if “a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg” existed in the Russian military, referring to the German officer who is known for his failed attempt to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944.

“You would be doing your country — and the world — a great the service,” he added.

Meanwhile, the fire that broke out at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant by Russian shelling has been extinguished, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday. As per a report of the Associated Press, Russian forces have taken control of the site.

Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since Moscow launched the invasion last week, and over 1 million have fled the country.