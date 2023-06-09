Home

Study Abroad: 10 Scholarships For Indian Students in USA

Scholarship And Fellowships For Indian Abroad Students: Scholarships and fellowships are types of financial aid that assist students and researchers in achieving their academic and professional goals. In other words, scholarships are extremely beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. While fellowships are typically given based on research or professional achievement, scholarships are typically given based on academic merit.

Scholarships are classified as fully funded or partially funded. They may cover the entire cost of education or only a portion of it. In this article, we have shared a list of scholarships an Indian student can apply for in the United States of America. Take a look:

Types of Scholarships

Government-funded scholarship Program-specific scholarship Subject-specific scholarships Organization provided

Top USA Scholarships For Indian Students

Tata Scholarship for Cornell University: The Tata Scholarship Fund will support approximately 20 scholars at any given time and will ensure that the very best Indian students have access to Cornell, regardless of their financial circumstances. The scholarship will be awarded annually; recipients will receive the scholarship for the duration of their undergraduate studies at Cornell.

Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholarships: It offers a number of scholarships worldwide.

Presidential Scholarship At University of Tulsa: Established in 1894, the University of Tulsa (TU) is a private research university in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Presidential Scholarships At Clark University: Founded in 1887, Clark University is a private research university in Worcester, Massachusetts. Clark University has several different merit- and achievement-based scholarships. Awarded to approximately five students each year, the Presidential Scholarship is a prestigious award for students whose academic record and leadership potential places them at the very top of Clark’s applicant pool.

Fulbright-Nehru Post Doctoral Research Fellowships

Fulbright-Nehru Visiting Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst

Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowships

Kummer Vanguard Scholars Program At Missouri University of Science and Technology: Founded in 1870, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T or S&T)is a public research university in Rolla, Missour. The University also offers merit-based scholarships for international freshman, transfer, and graduate students.

Leadership Work Grant: International Student Ambassador (ISA) Apprentice At Green River College: Established in 1963, Green River College is a public community college with its main campus in Auburn, Washington.

Marcus Graduate Student Fellowship in Cinema Studies At San Francisco State University: The Marcus Undergraduate Research Fellowship award supports research and creative activity conducted by undergraduate students in partnership with a faculty mentor.

