Home

Us

Suspected Killer Escapes US Prison After Gym Pullups, Makes Rope with Bedsheets

Suspected Killer Escapes US Prison After Gym Pullups, Makes Rope with Bedsheets

The suspect, 34-year-old Michael C. Burham, was last seen in the prison’s gym hall at around 11.20 pm on Thursday, according to Warren and Jamestown police who shared the information on Facebook.

Burham was last seen doing pullups on workout equipment before escaping the building through the roof. | Photo: Warren Police Facebook

New York: Pennsylvania authorities are desperately searching for a suspected killer with survivalist skills who escaped from Warren County Prison on Thursday night using a rope fashioned out of prison bed sheets.

Trending Now

The suspect, 34-year-old Michael C. Burham, was last seen in the prison’s gym hall at around 11.20 pm on Thursday, according to Warren and Jamestown police who shared the information on Facebook.

You may like to read

CCTV footage also shows Burham entering the gym area with three other inmates, as reported by Erie-Times News, citing an affidavit filed on Friday.

Accused Was Last Seen Doing Workout In Prison Gym

Burham was last seen doing pull-ups on workout equipment before escaping the building through the roof.

After escaping, the accused tied a rope “which consisted of multiple prison sheets tied together” and slid down, landing on the portico. From there, he jumped to the ground and made his escape, as reported by the New York Post, citing the complaint.

A History Sheeter

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was also a suspect in a homicide investigation. He was associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple while trying to evade capture.

The accused is considered very dangerous, and police have asked people to be vigilant and report immediately if they spot him.

According to Warren Police, Michael C. Burham was last seen wearing an orange and white striped jumpsuit, a denim jacket, and Crocs shoes.

The Manhunt

Police are utilizing all available resources, including a dog squad, all-terrain vehicles, and drones, in their efforts to recapture the accused, as reported by CNN citing Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter.

Local authorities and federal agencies, including New York’s Jamestown police, are working together to apprehend the escaped suspect.

Burham is facing 26 charges and is due for a preliminary hearing on July 11, as reported by the New York Post.

The manhunt to capture the accused is still ongoing.

Warren City is located in northern Pennsylvania, approximately 18 miles from Jamestown, New York.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES