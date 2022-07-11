This Country To Make ‘Work From Home’ To Be A Legal Right: Since the COVID19 pandemic hit the world, life has not been the same for people across the globe. From masks, social distancing, cough and sneezing etiquette, lockdowns to work from home are a new normal in a way. Given the most recent past, during, and after the lockdown, many offices and organizations asked or allowed their employees to work from home to the most possible extent. As the COVID cases have come down considerably, employers, most of them, have asked the employees to start working from offices while a few have been more “lenient”, asking the employees to work according to their choice.Also Read - As Work From Home Ends, Here’s How TCS Makes Plan For Its Employees. Check What CEO Says

That most of the workers might be used to working from home is a strong possibility, many might want to execute their duties from the "comforts of home".

Among all this debate over whether or not to recall the employees to the office, one country, namely The Netherlands, is reportedly mulling over making work from home a legal right for employees. In fact, last week, the Dutch Parliament's lower house passed legislation in this regard. Now the final frontier to be won is the approval from the Senate.

Currently, employers in the Netherlands can deny any request from workers about working from home without giving any reason. Under the new law, employers must consider all such requests and give adequate reasons for refusing them.

“It allows them to find a better work-life balance and reduce time spent on commuting,” said Senna Maatoug of the GroenLinks party, one of the co-authors of the bill, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Netherlands is already well-regarded for its worker rights.

(With agency inputs)