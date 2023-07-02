Home

Us

‘Biblical Plague’: Swarm of Tiny, Winged Insects Invades New York City

‘Biblical Plague’: Swarm of Tiny, Winged Insects Invades New York City

Videos shared on social media platforms depict thousands of minuscule green critters hovering in the air.

Several residents reported the insects in their hair, on clothes, and even in their noses. Photo: Twitter

The Big Apple Attacked by Swarm of Insects: New York City has been overrun by a swarm of tiny, winged insects, leading some residents to compare the infestation to a biblical plague. The insects appeared in Manhattan and Brooklyn on Wednesday, causing problems for cyclists, joggers, and people who are walking on the roads.

Videos shared on social media platforms depict thousands of minuscule green critters hovering in the air.

You may like to read

“These swarms of bugs are taking over the city. They are in the subway platform too,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the video of the flying critters.

Several New Yorkers reported the small gnat-like insects sticking to their hair, clothes, and even their noses.

can anyone explain what is happening in nyc right now with these bugs/gnats? I thought it was debris from the bad air quality at first, but then I realized that all these small particles all over my body are BUGS pic.twitter.com/gwjeWwVzcS — jerm (@jerm_cohen) June 30, 2023

While some city residents described the insects as green, they were too tiny to be visible without magnification.

Clouds of green gnats are taking over NYC. Here is what it looks like in Brooklyn right now. #nyc #gnats #bugs pic.twitter.com/wUIO5Cwl0v — Tyler Donaghy (@tylerpdonaghy) June 29, 2023

These swarms of bugs are taking over the city. They are in the subway platform too. The city just keeps getting worse. What’s next? #nyc #bugs #gnats pic.twitter.com/JCI0B3greZ — Olow (@olow) June 30, 2023

According to Professor David Lohman, an entomologist at City University, these insects were identified as winged aphids, rather than gnats, as reported by the Associated Press.

Dr Corrie Moreau of Cornell University told the New York Times that the sudden aphid onslaught is ‘unusual’ but a result of the weather.

“The interesting thing about aphids is they are typically parthenogenetic, which means the females give rise to females so their populations can explode under the right environmental conditions,” the NDTV quoted Jody Gangloff, who is associated with the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell University, as saying.

WHAT ARE THESE MINUSCULE WHITE FLIES ALL OVER BROOKLYN?! Not the best video- they’re much more obvious inperson. Literally can’t even open your mouth when walking. I’m not “nature-inclined” lol so forgive me if I should know what these are. Someone tell me more.🤬 #NYC #BK #bugs pic.twitter.com/5d4Grw4tuD — Kai (@marialens_) June 29, 2023

The high temperatures, elevated humidity, and recent rainfall have been identified as the factors contributing to the infestation.

In a statement, the New York City Department of Health reassured the public that while the presence of these insects may be bothersome, they do not pose a known risk to public health. The department stated that they are actively investigating the situation and will provide any relevant health information as necessary.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.