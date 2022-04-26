Washington: It has eventually been recognised by the White House that the US immigration system is “broken” and has been “long overdue to be fixed”.Also Read - US Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order to Keep Public Health Order at Border

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing, "There needs to be more done to invest in smarter security, to have a more effective asylum processing system. We would welcome any efforts to — for any elected officials to work with us on that."

Press Secretary Psaki was fielding questions about Title 42, an asylum-limiting policy introduced by the government after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, reported Xinhua news agency.

President Joe Biden’s administration had announced that it intended to lift the policy, but a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order on Monday, blocking it from being withdrawn.

Psaki told reporters that “Title 42 is not an immigration policy” but “a health authority” determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“That is a discussion we’ll have with members of Congress. We are continuing to prepare to implement the lifting of Title 42, a decision that was made by the CDC,” said Psaki. The CDC previously said Title 42 will be terminated on May 23.

“After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight Covid-19, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has determined that an order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary,” according to a statement.

Named after a 1940s public health law, Title 42 has allowed US border officials to rapidly expel migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum.

Title 42, most recently enacted by the previous administration, has reportedly been used roughly 1.7 million times by the current federal authorities.

Crossings at the southwest border of the US have increased this year, with homeland security officials bracing for even higher numbers with the cancellation of Title 42.