Las Vegas Family Claims ‘Non-Human Creatures’ Crashed In Their Backyard

Police were called to investigate green flash in sky ( Representational Image) | Photo Credit: Unsplash

New Delhi: The United States is known for sightings of aliens and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). Every year, several people claim to spot UFOs and capture the objects on their mobile phones or cameras. However, none of these sightings have been authenticated by the US Government.

Recently, a family in Las Vegas claimed to have witnessed a mysterious crash in their backyard following a green flash in the sky. They immediately called 911, reporting the presence of ‘non-humans.’ In response to the emergency call, the police rushed to their residence to investigate the matter, as reported by CNN.

According to ABC News, the caller stated that they saw something falling from the sky with illuminating light. They described a significant impact when the unidentified object hit the ground, mentioning that they could feel the energy. The caller also reported hearing a lot of footsteps nearby.

The ABC News quoted the caller as saying, “And then – we have, like, big equipment, and we see there’s an eight-foot person beside it, and another one’s inside, and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us. And they’re not human. One hundred percent, they’re not human.”

The incident occurred on May 1, and the Las Vegas Police Department recently released body camera footage showing something streaking low across the sky. An officer confirmed the witness’s statement, mentioning that their colleague had also witnessed an object descending from the sky.

People residing across Nevada, Eastern California, and Utah also reported seeing a flash in the sky, according to the American Meteor Society.

“I have butterflies, bro. Everyone saw a shooting star, and now these people say there are aliens in their backyard,” stated another police officer.

However, when the police searched the family’s backyard, they found nothing, leading them to close the case, deeming it ‘unfounded.’ This incident occurred following a former intelligence official-turned-whistleblower’s claim that the US Government possesses “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles.

David Grusch, an official leading the analysis of Unexplained Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) in the Defense agency, claimed that the US Government possesses unidentified crafts of non-human origin, which are being withheld from public knowledge.

