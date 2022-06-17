The USA has approved Covid vaccine for children 6 months and above, reported news agency AFP.Also Read - US To Provide Additional $1 Billion In Military Aid To Ukraine

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) vaccine advisers had on Wednesday given the green signal to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the children aged 6 months and above.

This means that American kids under 5 years, approximately 18 million children — are eligible for the shots. The FDA has also authorised Moderna’s vaccine for school-aged children and teens. Pfizer’s shots had previously been the only ones available for those ages.