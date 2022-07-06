Washington: Medical experts are warning that the United States is at risk of losing control of the monkeypox outbreak due to sluggish government response, media report said. US President Joe Biden’s administration “has been too slow to respond to the monkeypox outbreak,” which “mirrors the worst parts of the early days of the coronavirus pandemic,” Xinhua news agency reported quoting The Hill report.Also Read - India Logs 16,159 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 28 Fatalities In 24 Hours; Positivity Rate At 3.56 %

The botched COVID-19 response included “severely limited testing and a sluggish rollout of vaccines, leading to a virus that’s spreading undetected,” the report said, quoting infectious disease experts and public health advocates. Also Read - Monkeypox Outbreak: WHO Reports 5,322 Lab-confirmed Cases in 53 Countries

Though the administration has been expanding testing capacity and broadening access to vaccinations, critics say the efforts may be coming too late, it added. Also Read - Chennai Makes Wearing Of Mask Mandatory, Rs 500 Fine For Violation As COVID Cases Spike