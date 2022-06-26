New Delhi: Good news for students seeking students visa for United States to start school by mid-August. The US Embassy in India has announced that the interview slots are now open for students having I-20 who need to apply for visa categories F, M and J at the Embassy and Consulates for interviews taking place after August 14.Also Read - US Strikes Down Right to Abortion; Supreme Court Says Not in Constitution

“Student visa appointments are available on our website. If you have an I-20, don’t wait! Future F, M, and J appointment openings at the Embassy and Consulates will be for interviews taking place after Aug 14, so if you need to arrive at school by mid-Aug, book an appointment now!” the Embassy said in a tweet. Also Read - LGBTQ Students Would Get New Protections Under Joe Biden Plan

A lot of students who were planning to attend universities in US had already received their student I-20 documents from their schools and are waiting for their interviews. In May, the US had opened the first tranche of interview slots in June and the first half of July.

Earlier on 24 June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held discussions with countries including Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, the UK and the USA to streamline the visa appointments for Indian students.