New York: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for use of a single booster dose to people aged 65 and older and other vulnerable Americans six months after they complete their first two doses. As per the FDA's decision, the people who are now authorized to get the booster shots are —people who are 65 years of age and older, people who are 18 to 64 years of age and are at high risk of severe COVID-19; and individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19.

According to a report in the New York Times, the authorization sets up what is likely to be a staggering campaign to deliver the shots, starting with the most vulnerable Americans. It opens the way for possibly tens of millions of vaccinated people to receive boosters at pharmacies, health clinics, doctors' offices and elsewhere.

Roughly 22 million Americans are at least six months past their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). About half of them are 65 and older. Millions of Americans who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still waiting to learn whether they, too, can get boosters.

The FDA’s decision will be followed as soon as Thursday by a recommendation from the CDC, which issues guidance on vaccine policy for clinicians and public health officials throughout the United States. An advisory committee of the CDC is now in the midst of a two-day meeting on the issue. But even if the CDC takes a different stance, health care providers are now authorized to offer third shots to Pfizer-BioNTech recipients who meet the FDA’s eligibility criteria.

The ruling followed weeks of internal disagreement at the FDA, where some vaccine regulators openly challenged the idea of offering booster shots to the general population.

So far the FDA has cleared booster shots only for Pfizer-BioNTech recipients, and not all of them. Regulators are expected to take up whether to authorize the shots for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in short order, reported NYT.

“Today’s action demonstrates that science and the currently available data continue to guide the FDA’s decision-making for COVID-19 vaccines during this pandemic. After considering the totality of the available scientific evidence and the deliberations of our advisory committee of independent, external experts, the FDA amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for a booster dose in certain populations such as health care workers, teachers and daycare staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD.

“This pandemic is dynamic and evolving, with new data about vaccine safety and effectiveness becoming available every day. As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to evaluate the rapidly changing science and keep the public informed,” added Woodcock.

Wednesday’s authorization made the United States the most recent wealthy nation to offer people booster doses, joining a list that includes Germany, France, Israel and Britain. Some public health experts say those doses should instead be directed to countries that have vaccinated far fewer of their residents.