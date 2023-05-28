US Lawyer Faces Court Hearing For Using ChatGPT For Research

Home

New York: Ever since its debut, the Artificial Intelligence tool ChatGPT has been making headlines and has gained popularity worldwide. People are using the AI tool to ease their daily tasks, such as

New York: Ever since its debut, the Artificial Intelligence tool ChatGPT has been making headlines and has gained popularity worldwide. People are using the AI tool to ease their daily tasks, such as assisting in assignments, writing emails, and learning new languages.

However, some individuals are also exploiting AI tools for fraudulent purposes and spreading misinformation.

A peculiar incident has emerged in New York, where a lawyer is facing a court hearing due to his company – Levidow, Levidow & Oberman – utilising the AI tool for legal research, as reported by the BBC.

How The Unique Crime Came To Light

This unique crime came to light when a document filed by the lawyer’s firm used hypothetical legal cases as examples.

At first, the case revolved around a man who had filed a personal injury lawsuit against an airline. His legal team submitted a brief referencing several previous court cases to support their argument for the case to move forward based on precedent. However, the airline’s lawyers later informed the judge in a letter that they were unable to find some of the cited examples mentioned in the brief.

Judge Castel subsequently contacted the legal team representing the man, requesting an explanation for the discrepancies. In his message, he stated, “Six of the submitted cases appear to be bogus judicial decisions with bogus quotes and bogus internal citations.”

Herer’s How It Revealed

Later, it was revealed that the research in question was not done by the man’s lawyer, Peter LoDuca, but rather by one of his colleagues at the law firm.

Steven A Schwartz, a lawyer with over three decades of experience, utilised an AI tool to identify cases that bore resemblance to the current matter.

Further, Schwartz stated in a statement that LoDuca was involved in the research of the relevant cases and was unaware of how it was conducted.

Schwartz said he used ChatGPT for the research and ‘greatly regrets’ using it, adding that he had never used it for legal research before.

The lawyer highlighted that he was unaware that the AI’s content could be false.

Accepting his mistake, Schwartz pledged never again to ‘supplement’ his legal research using an Artificial Intelligence without absolute verification of its authenticity.

Now, a Twitter thread of conversation between the Chatbot and the lawyer has been doing rounds on the internet. “Is varghese a real case,” asks Mr Schwartz. ChatGPT responded and stated, “Yes, Varghese v. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd, 925 F.3d 1339 (11th Cir. 2019) is a real case.”

He then asks the Chatbot to show the source, ChatGPT added that the case is genuine and can be discovered on legal research resources like LexisNexis and Westlaw.

A lawyer used ChatGPT to do “legal research” and cited a number of nonexistent cases in a filing, and is now in a lot of trouble with the judge 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AJSE7Ts7W7 — Daniel Feldman (@d_feldman) May 27, 2023

However, the next hearing to discuss potential sanctions for Schwartz will be held on June 8th.

