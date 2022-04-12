New Delhi: In a rare direct rebuke by Washington of India’s human rights record, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US is monitoring what he described as a rise in “human rights abuses in India by some officials”, reported TRT World.Also Read - Good Ties With India Not Possible Until Kashmir is Resolved: New Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

"We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials," Blinken said on Monday in a joint press briefing with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the report said.

However, Secretary Blinken did not elaborate any further while Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue.

Blinken’s remarks came days after Ilhan Omar, the US Representative, questioned the alleged reluctance of the US government to criticise Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on human rights.

“What does Modi need to do to India’s Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace?” Omar, who belongs to President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, said last week.

(With agency inputs)