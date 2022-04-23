Washington: An investigation has been initiated by the United States Navy after three sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, were recently found dead.Also Read - US Navy Helicopter Crashes Into Sea Near San Diego; Rescue Ops on

The three sailors are suspected to have died by suicide with the deaths occurring on April 9, 10, and 15, according to multiple US media reports. Also Read - Aliens Under The Sea? UFOs Aren’t Coming From Outer Space But From Beneath The Sea, Claims Expert

The USS George Washington has been docked at Newport News Shipbuilding in the eastern state of Virginia for a major overhaul since August 2017, Xinhua news agency reported. Also Read - US Navy Conducts 'Freedom of Navigation' Ops Near Lakshadweep Without Prior Indian Consent

The process includes a replacement of the vessel’s nuclear fuel and upgrades for future use.

A Pentagon spokesperson told reporters earlier this week that the Navy was “investigating these deaths”.

“I don’t believe that they are aware of any indications that they are related. That’s what they believe right now,” the spokesperson said.

A total of seven USS George Washington crew members have reportedly died in the past 10 months, including the three recent deaths.

According to official data, suicide rates among active duty service members in the US military increased by 41.4 per cent from 2015 to 2020.

Some 580 members of the US military, including 384 active duty service members, died by suicide in 2020.