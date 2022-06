Rehoboth Beach: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House. Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.Also Read - Video: US President Joe Biden Falls Off While Getting Off Bike, White House Says, 'He Is Fine Now'

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan "is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president."

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.