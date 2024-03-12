Home

Us

‘I Am Young, Energetic And Handsome..’ Says 81-Year-Old Biden Ahead Of US Presidential Elections

‘I Am Young, Energetic And Handsome..’ Says 81-Year-Old Biden Ahead Of US Presidential Elections

Amid the US Presidential Elections 2024, in an outtake video of an advertisement campaign, 81-year-old Joe Biden has joked about his age and has said, 'I am young, energetic and handsome'.

US President Joe Biden

New Delhi: This year, major elections are being held in multiple countries; while the General and Presidential Elections in Pakistan just got over with, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are round the corner for India and the US Presidential Elections 2024 are underway with the final election date being November 5, 2024. Amid the US Presidential Elections, while filming an advertisement campaign for the polls, US President Joe Biden joked about his age in an outtake video; the 81-year-old global leader said, “I am young, energetic and handsome.” Know more about this video and what exactly did Biden say…

Biden Releases First Ad Campaign For Presidential Elections

As mentioned earlier, US President Joe Biden has released an advertisement campaign for the US Presidential Elections 2024 in which he has joked about his age. The video shared on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), is captioned, “I’m not a young guy. That’s no secret. But, here’s the deal: I understand how to get things done for the American people. Here’s the first ad of our spring media campaign.”

US Prez Highlights His Administrative Achievements

Talking about how he knows to get things done because of his years of experience, Biden said, “But here’s the deal, I understand how to get things done for the American people.” In the video, the US President enlisted his administrative achievements including dealing with Covid19, strengthening the economy and bringing down the cost of prescription drugs among other things.

I’m not a young guy. That’s no secret. But, here’s the deal: I understand how to get things done for the American people. Here’s the first ad of our spring media campaign. pic.twitter.com/SFvwMdgzwv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 9, 2024

In the video he further said, “Today, we have the strongest economy in the world. I passed a law that lowers prescription drug prices, caps insulin at $35 a month for seniors. For four years, Donald Trump tried to pass an infrastructure law and he failed. I got it done. Now we’re rebuilding America. I’ve passed the biggest law in history to combat climate change because our future depends on it.”

‘I Am Young, Energetic And Handsome…’

The funniest and most attractive part of the video is its outtake, i.e. the way it ends on an informal note. In this outtake, a producer requests the US President for another take, to which he jokingly said, “Look, I’m very young, energetic, and handsome. What the hell am I doing this for?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.