Washington: US President Joe Biden travelled to Minneapolis, Minnesota to attend the memorial service of late Vice President Walter Mondale.

During the service on Sunday, Biden recalled his decades-long friendship with Mondale during the memorial service at the University of Minnesota, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mondale died at age 93 in April 2021, but his funeral was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He served as Vice President between 1977 and 1981 under Jimmy Carter after representing Minnesota in the Senate for two terms.

He was the Democratic Party’s nominee in the 1984 presidential election but lost to Republican Ronald Reagan.

During Bill Clinton’s presidency, Mondale was the US Ambassador to Japan from 1993 to 1996.