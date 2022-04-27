Los Angeles: The United States reported over 37,000 Covid cases in children in the past week. This is an increase of about 43 per cent from two weeks ago. This latest information was shared by the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.Also Read - US Urges More Arms for Ukraine Amid Fears of Expanding War

Since the onset of the pandemic, over 12.9 million children have tested COVID positive in the country while almost 124,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks, according to the report.

Since the first week of September, there have been nearly 7.9 million additional child Covid cases in the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

Children represented 19 per cent of all Covid cases in the US, the report showed.

AAP has said that there is an urgent need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects.

“It is important to recognise there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children’s health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth,” said the AAP.

(With agency inputs)