US senators ask Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to ‘immediately remove’ Elon Musk’s X and Grok from app stores; here’s why

US senators ask Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to immediately remove Elon Musks X and Grok from app stores; heres why

A group of three U.S. senators has written a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The letter was written as an urge to remove the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and the AI application Grok from both the App Store and Google Play Store. The senators stated that the platforms have failed to solve the concerns of harmful content, misinformation, and threats to both national security and public safety.

The three U.S. senators who have written a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are Ron Wyden, Ben Ray Lujan, and Edward J. Markey.

U.S. senators’ urge to Google and Apple

The senators of the United States wrote a formal letter to Apple and Google. The letter was written as an urge to remove Elon Musk’s social media platform X and Grok AI from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. The group of three senators stated that these platforms have a harmful history, which includes spreading harmful content and extremist materials, along with misinformation.

The letter read, “We write to ask that you enforce your app stores’ terms of service against X Corp’s (hereafter,“X”) X and Grok apps for their mass generation of nonconsensual sexualized images of women

and children. X’s generation of these harmful and likely illegal depictions of women and

children has shown complete disregard for your stores’ distribution terms. Apple and Google

must remove these apps from the app stores until X’s policy violations are addressed…”

X and Grok become the target of US senators

The senators argued that both the platforms X and Grok backed by businessman and entrepreneur Elon Musk, have failed to solve the concerns about problematic content and user safety repeatedly. The lawmakers mentioned that the platforms are being frequently used for spreading disinformation, grow violence among people, and demeaning the public trust.

