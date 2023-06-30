Home

Us

US Supreme Court Rules Against Race-Based College Admissions: All You Need To Know

US Supreme Court Rules Against Race-Based College Admissions: All You Need To Know

Affirmative action policies came into light in the 1960s to address racial discrimination that typically appear in employment and education contexts.

US Supreme Court Rules Against Race-Based College Admissions: All You Need To Know (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of the United States of America on Thursday ruled that affirmative action programmes at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional. Chief Justice John Roberts opined that race-conscious policies, which are used in admissions offices to increase diversity on campuses and broaden access to educational opportunity, violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Candidates applying as hopeful students to higher education institutions need to be evaluated based on their experiences “as an individual — not on the basis of race,” said Roberts.

You may like to read

“Many universities have for too long done just the opposite,” Roberts wrote. “And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenged bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

What Is Affirmative Action?

Affirmative action comprises of a set of policies put in place to ensure equal opportunity and prevent discrimination based on a broad range of identities, including race, sex, gender, religion, national origin and disability.

Affirmative action policies came into light in the 1960s to address racial discrimination that typically appear in employment and education contexts.

Affirmative action policies often come into picture when discussions happen regarding college admissions in the United States. A number of schools have established protocols that aim to increase the diversity of their student bodies by considering applicants’ race. Affirmative action programs with similar goals exist in hiring processes across governments and individual businesses.

“The purpose of affirmative action is to ensure equal employment opportunities for applicants and employees. It is based on the premise that, absent discrimination, over time a contractor’s workforce generally will reflect the demographics of the qualified available workforce in the relevant job market,” the U.S. Department of Labor writes in a “frequently asked questions” page on its website with guidelines for federal contractors.

What Does The Proponents Of Affirmative Action Say?

Several people including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have raised their objections towards this ruling of the US top court.

“The Court has effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions. And I strongly, strongly disagree with the Court’s decision,” the US President said on Thursday

He added that “I’ve always believed that the promise of America is big enough for everyone to succeed and that every generation of Americans, we have benefitted by opening the doors of opportunity just a little bit wider to include those who have been left behind.”

The US President said he believes colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse. “Our nation is stronger because we are tapping into the full range of talent in this nation,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Education News on India.com.