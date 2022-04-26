Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid, news agency AFP reported quoting White House. Kamala Harris has exhibited no symptoms and will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence, according to the press statement. “She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” the statement noted.Also Read - President Joe Biden Nominates New US Ambassador to Ukraine, And he is

Harris received her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1.

Harris is not considered a close contact to Biden or first lady Jill Biden "due to their respective recent travel schedules," Allen's statement said.