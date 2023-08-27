Home

Us

USA Racial Killing: 3 Killed At a General Store In Florida After Man Opens Fire With ‘Racist Motivation’

USA Racial Killing: 3 Killed At a General Store In Florida After Man Opens Fire With ‘Racist Motivation’

Racial Killing has been a huge issue in US and now another attack has been seen in Florida where a man opened fire at a Dollar General Store in the city, killing three people. This attack is being called a 'racially motivated' one..

Representative Image

New Delhi: A suspected case of Racial Killing has been seen again in Florida, USA where a man opened fire at a Dollar General Store in Jacksonville, Florida, USA. As reported by CNN, three people have been killed in this attack and this is being said to be a ‘racially motivated’ one. It is also being reported that the person who is suspected of shooting has also been killed.

Trending Now

Jacksonville Sheriff Says Shooter Hated Black People

According to CNN, the Sheriff of Jacksonville, T.K. Waters has said in a news conference. “This shooting was racially motivated and he (the shooter) hated Black people.” The sheriff added that the shooter was White and after opening fire on the Blacks, he shot himself, leaving behind an evidence that highlighted his ‘disgusting ideology of hate’ and his motive in the attack.

The mayor of Jacksonville, Donna Deegan has also said that after the suspected shooter opened fire in the store but he left ‘multiple fatalities’. It has been told to CNN by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson Eric Prosswimmer that the department has been on ‘standby’ to treat the victims but cannot share any details about them.

Stay-In-Place Order Issued by Black Private Christian School Nearby

A historically Black private Christian school, Edward Water University is located less than a mile southeast of the Dollar General Store where the shooting took place; they have issued a campus-wide stay-in-place order. According to various preliminary reports, the warning said that the students and staff do not appear to be involved in this and the campus police has secured all facilities of the campus; students are being kept in the residence halls until the scene is cleared.

Davis, whose district includes Jacksonville, has called this shooting a ‘tragic day’ for Florida, said that violence of this kind is unacceptable in the communities and has offered condolences to the families of the victims. He shared this in a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

Mass Shootings In USA

This is not the first mass killing that USA has seen this year; according to Gun Violence Archive, close to 470 mass shootings have taken place in the country in 2023 so far. According to Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is defined as an act of killing where excluding the shooter, four or more people have been injured and or killed. The nation crossed the 400 mark in Mass Killings in July this year which has been the highest for the month since 2013.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES