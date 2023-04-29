Home

USA Reports 145 Paediatric Flu Deaths This Season, 26 Million Cases

Nearly 1,000 people were hospitalised with flu in the week ending April 22, said CDC.

People walk past an urgent care facility offering flu shots in New York, the United States, on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua/IANS)

The United States has reported a total of 145 paediatric flu deaths so far this season, according to the latest data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 26 million flu cases, 290,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths till date, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data published on Friday.

The health body recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.

