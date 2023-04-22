Home

USA Reports Over 19,000 Deaths From Flu This Season

Los Angeles: According to the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the USA has witnessed at least 26 million flu illnesses, 290,000 hospitalisations, and 19,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

A total of 143 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the country so far this season, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Nearly 2,000 people were hospitalised with flu in the latest week ending April 15, CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.

