New Delhi: Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, on Monday, while addressing the WION Global Summit 2022 being held in Dubai emphasised the need for world peace and cessation of armed conflicts, in an oblique reference to the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on since 24 February.

"Maybe war would mean the lack of peace, but peace will not indicate the lack of war," said Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former Iranian President while addressing the WION Global Summit in Dubai on Monday. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad also took a dig at capitalism.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said, "Without war, capitalism would be incapable of surviving. Wars are an example of a corrupt country's double-dealing."

While talking about the negative effects of war, Ahmadinejad said that “peace is a symbol of the developing world. War doesn’t help anyone. War makes the problems of society more complicated”.

Mentioning the UNSC, the former Iranian President said, “With veto power at the UN Security Council, the world’s main arms producers and exporters have assumed responsibility for ensuring global security.”

“The UN’s processes will be useless as long as select multinational capitalists monopolise authority at the UN Security Council and the world’s riches on its monetary and banking institutions. War inflicts more wounds on mankind, aggravates their wounds, and makes the problems of society more complicated and severe,” added Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.