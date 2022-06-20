Washington DC Shooting: Multiple People Including Police Shot at Near Site of Juneteenth Music Concert
The shooting reportedly happened near the site of the Juneteenth Music Concert and a hunt for the suspect is on.
Washington: A shooting in Washington D.C. on Sunday night has left multiple people injured, including one police officer. The shooting reportedly happened near the site of the Juneteenth Music Concert and a hunt for the suspect is on. As many as 3 people injured in the shooting has been shifted to a nearby hospital.Also Read - Burlington update: 5 killed in Washington mall shooting
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News that multiple people were shot, including one police officer, during a shooting on U Street. Officials can be seen assisting multiple people who are lying on the street in video from the scene of the shooting. Also Read - At least 4 dead at shooting at Washington state mall: police
Published Date: June 20, 2022 7:37 AM IST
Updated Date: June 20, 2022 7:42 AM IST