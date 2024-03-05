Home

What Is Super Tuesday? Why Is It Significant For US Presidential Elections 2024 – Here’s What You Must Know

Amid the US Presidential Elections 2024, know about 'Super Tuesday', the biggest day for primary elections when voters in 16 different states and a territory, decide who they want as their presidential candidate.

New Delhi: The US Presidential Elections 2024 are underway and the main election is expected to take place on November 5, 2024 and during these elections, the President and Vice President will be elected. While Joe Biden is likely to be re-elected as the US President Candidate for Democratics and for Republicans, the fight is between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Today, i.e. March 5 is an extremely crucial day for the US Presidential Elections 2024 as on this day, the ‘Super Tuesday’ is being conducted. One of the most important and busiest days on the US election calendar. What exactly is ‘Super Tuesday’, what is its significance in the US Presidential Elections and how and where will it be held, read to know…

What Is ‘Super Tuesday’?

As mentioned earlier, the Super Tuesday is being conducted today, and it is considered to be the busiest and one of the biggest days of the US Presidential Elections, specifically for the primary elections and caucuses before the main Election Day on November 5, 2024. On Super Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans vote on who they want to run for president and other offices.

Importance Of Super Tuesday

After Democrats and Republicans vote on Super Tuesday, the votes are tallied and then delegates are awarded. Delegates, by the way, are people chosen to represent their community at their political party’s presidential nominating convention. They are the ones who actually select the candidate to represent their party on the November ballot. Candidates need to win a majority of them to pick up their party’s nomination. And no other date has more of those delegates at stake than Super Tuesday.

Nobody will become the presumptive nominee after Tuesday’s primaries. But President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to get close. The Super Tuesdays have the power to make or break a candidate. Biden is the incumbent and the only major candidate for Democrats. He faces only token opposition. On the Republican side, Donald Trump has won nearly every primary so far and is expected to win big on Tuesday, too.

Where Will Super Tuesday Be Held?

The Super Tuesday will be conducted in Maine (northeast) to California (West Coast), remote Pacific territory od American Samoa, Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesoa, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. This Super Tuesday is the last chance for Indian-origin US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley to move ahead of Trump and win the Republican nomination.

(Inputs from AP)

