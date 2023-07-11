Home

Who Is Geeta Rao Gupta? Mumbai-Born Leader Sworn In As Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday (local time) swore in Indian-American Dr. Geeta Rao Gupta as the Ambassador at Large for Global Women’s Issues in the State Department. Gupta is known internationally as a leader in promoting gender equality and women’s economic security. She was confirmed by the US Senate by 51 to 47 votes for the position in May, this year.

According to Gupta, there are many inequities and indignities that women suffer around the world, which hold them back from participating fully in the economy. “They are subject to threats to their safety and have a fear of violence even on a daily basis, and that determines their mobility. In situations of conflict and emergencies and humanitarian crises they are particularly vulnerable, both in terms of their safety but also in terms of their being able to look after their families and feed their families,” she said during her confirmation hearing last year.

Describing herself as a “first-generation immigrant,” she said, “I belong to a family of professional women, each of whom dedicated their lives to serving their communities and from a family of men who supported them fully.”

Who is Dr Geeta Rao Gupta?

Born in Mumbai in 1956, Dr. Rao Gupta was raised in Delhi where she was first introduced to the various gender differences prevalent in society. While she was always vocal about these issues, the gender activist started participating in various gender issues during her time at the University of Delhi.

Dr Gupta’s educational background includes a PhD in Social Psychology from Bangalore University in India, as well as an MPhil and MA from the University of Delhi. Her wealth of experience and accolades make her an excellent choice for this important role in advancing women’s rights globally.

Gupta worked closely with various United Nations (UN) agencies and programs. She worked as the Executive Director of the UN Foundation’s 3D Programme for Girls and Women. She also held the position of co-chair of the UN Millennium Project Task Force on Education and Gender Equality.

Peter Yeo, the Senior Vice President for the UN Foundation, emphasised the significance of Gupta’s appointment, highlighting the US commitment to gender equality during a time when women’s rights and well-being face threats worldwide.

Gupta’s contributions extend beyond the UN, as she co-convened an international initiative commissioned by UNAIDS to address the global response to HIV/AIDS over the next 25 years. Additionally, she was appointed by the UN Secretary-General as the Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF.

Michelle Milford Morse, Vice President of the UN Foundation’s Girls and Women Strategy, praised Dr Gupta as a widely respected figure who possesses significant expertise in the key areas that are the focus of the Office of Global Women’s Issues.

Gupta has held the position of President at the International Center for Research on Women and has received numerous awards, including the 2006 Anne Roe Award from Harvard University and the 2007 “Women Who Mean Business” Award from the Washington Business Journal.

The brief ceremonial swearing was attended among others by the second Gentleman; her husband Arvind Gupta; daughter Nayna Gupta; Manjuli Maheshwari, sister-in-law and Carolina Rojas, a close family friend.

