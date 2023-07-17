Home

Who Is Indian-American Business Leader Shamina Singh, Joe Biden’s Choice For President Export Council

Indian-American Business leader Shamina Singh has drawn on over 20 years of global experience to develop a unique social impact model that leverages the assets of the public and private sector.

Shamina Singh is the founder and president of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. (Photo: Twitter/@shaminasingh)

New Delhi: Indian-American business leader Shamina Singh has been chosen for the President’s Export Council, which serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade, by President Joe Biden. “I am deeply honored to join the group of esteemed leaders that make up the President’s Export Council. From the earliest days of my career, I have gravitated toward work that helps create long-lasting and inclusive prosperity for people and economies in the US and around the world,” Singh said in a statement.

“I look forward to bringing this perspective to the Council, serving the Administration and having an opportunity to advance America’s economic interests across the globe,” Shamina Singh said.

The President’s Export Council serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade. The Council advises the President on government policies and programs that affect US trade performance; promotes export expansion; and provides a forum for discussing and resolving trade-related problems among the business, industrial, agricultural, labour, and government sectors.

Who Is Shamina Singh

Shamina Singh is the founder and president of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. She also serves as the executive vice president of Sustainability at the company.

Shamina Singh has drawn on over 20 years of global experience to develop a unique social impact model that leverages the assets of the public and private sector.

Singh’s leadership has contributed to Mastercard’s global leadership and reputation of doing well by doing good, a White House statement read. In 2018, Mastercard created the Mastercard Impact Fund with an initial $500 million investment.

Singh was named President and charged with activating those philanthropic dollars to advance inclusive growth and financial inclusion around the world.

Singh has studied at Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and the Indian School of Business. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Old Dominion University and a Master of Public Affairs from the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, Austin.

Deeply committed to public service, Singh has held senior positions in the White House and the US House of Representatives.

Shamina Singh was the Executive Director of the first President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and in 2015, she was appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate to a six-year term on the board of AmeriCorps.

Shamina Singh also serves on the boards of the Anti-Defamation League and the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders.

Shamina Singh has been named to the Financial Times Top 100 LGBT+ Executives and Fast Company‘s Queer 50 lists.

