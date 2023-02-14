Home

Who Is Nikki Haley, Indian- Republican To Contest For US Presidential Elections

Nikki Haley, is a child of Indian immigrants who became South Carolina's first female and Asian American governor.

Washington: Former governor of South Carolina United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley announced her bid for candidacy for the 2024 Presidential Elections of The United States of American on February 14. Tweeting a video, the Indian-Republican announced her candidature becoming the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

If elected, Haley would be the nation’s first female president and the first U.S. president of Indian descent.

Get excited! Time for a new generation. Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

Who Is Nikki Haley, Candidate Running For 2024 US Presidential Election

Haley, 51, is the first in a long line of Republicans who are expected to launch 2024 campaigns in the coming months.

Haley became South Carolina’s first female and Asian American governor when she was elected in 2010; she won reelection in 2014. Before that she spent six years in the South Carolina legislature, reports USA Today.

She was an accountant when she launched her first bid for public office, defeating the longest-serving member of the South Carolina House in 2004.

Three terms later and with little statewide recognition, Haley mounted a long-shot campaign for governor against a large field of experienced politicians.

In 2017, Haley served as Trump’s U.N. ambassador. In 2018 she unexpectedly stepped down. During her tenure, Haley announced sanctions against Russia.

Trump pointed out her earlier pledge not to run against him but said he made no attempts to stop her. “She said she would never run against me because I was the greatest president, but people change their opinions, and they change what’s in their hearts,” Trump said. “So I said, if your heart wants to do it, you have to go do it,” reported the Associated Press.

Towards the end of her video announcing her candidature, Haley said, ““You should know this about me. I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels,” Haley said. “I’m Nikki Haley and I’m running for president.”

