Who Was Ted Kaczynski, The Harvard Prodigy Who Went On To Become ‘Unabomber’ And Terrorise US For 17 Years

Ted Kaczynski was dubbed as the 'Unabomber' for carrying out a 17-year spree of mysterious bombings that killed three people and injured 23 people between 1978 and 1995.

Ted Kaczynski targeted academics, scientists and computer store owners and even tried to blow up a commercial airliner in a one-man terror campaign. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Ted Kaczynski, a Harvard-trained mathematician who was better known as the ‘Unabomber’, was found dead in his prison cell in North Carolina in United States. Ted Kaczynski was dubbed as the ‘Unabomber’ for carrying out a 17-year spree of mysterious bombings that killed three people and injured 23 between 1978 and 1995.

Who Was Ted Kaczynski, Harvard Genius Dubbed As ‘Unabomber’

Theodore John Kaczynski was born on May 22, 1942, in Chicago to working class Polish-American parents. Ted Kaczynski was a bright, quiet child who graduated from high school aged 15 and won a scholarship to Harvard University where he studied mathematics.

The Harvard University graduate, a loner since childhood, targeted academics, scientists and computer store owners and even tried to blow up a commercial airliner in a one-man terror campaign from 1978 to 1995 against what he believed were the evils of modern technology, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

For years, Ted Kaczynski frustrated police who, with no solid clues to the killer’s identity, dubbed his case UNABOM, for University and Airline Bombings. A breakthrough came when Kaczynski released a rambling, 35,000-word manifesto entitled “Industrial Society and Its Future” that was published in the media in September 1995.

Kaczynski’s younger brother, David, tipped off police that the author’s ideas sounded like those of Ted. Agents arrested the disheveled Unabomber at his cabin in April 1996.

After rejecting his lawyers’ attempts to have him plead insanity, Ted Kaczynski pleaded guilty to all federal charges relating to the bombings in 1998 and a California court sentenced him to four life terms plus 30 years in prison.

Ted Kaczynski was described by the FBI as “a twisted genius who aspires to be the perfect, anonymous killer”. Kaczynski was sent to ADX Florence, a “supermax” prison in Florence, Colorado. He was transferred to the North Carolina facility in 2021.

Ted Kaczynski earned a doctoral degree in mathematics in 1967 at the University of Michigan before he got a job as an assistant mathematics professor at the University of California at Berkeley.

Ted Kaczynski resigned his post and moved to Montana in 1971 where he bought land and built himself a tar-paper cabin near Lincoln, a town of under 1,000 people in winter. Kaczynski became upset by the destruction of the surrounding forests by development.

