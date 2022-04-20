New Delhi: Julian Assange, the Australian editor, publisher, and activist who founded WikiLeaks, has been ordered on Wednesday by a UK court to be extradited to the United States where he would be facing trial over the publication of secret files relating to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.Also Read - Numerous Power Outages Reported From US as Snowstorm Lashes Multiple States

The order, which brings extradition closer, comes after the UK Supreme Court last month refused Assange the permission to appeal against a lower court’s ruling that he could be extradited. Also Read - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Faces Wrath of Lawmakers Over Partygate

A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued the order in a brief hearing, as Assange watched by video link from Belmarsh Prison. Also Read - First ‘Possible Instance of ‘Animal-to-Human Transmission of COVID Virus’ Reported From US

Although Assange may still appeal within 14 days of any decision to approve the extradition, the decision now rests with interior minister Priti Patel.

Wednesday’s ruling by a magistrate in Central London brings to the conclusion one of the longest-running sagas in the UK courts.

Meanwhile, Assange’s lawyers have “vowed to make representations to Patel and potentially launch further appeals on other points in the case”.

“No appeal to the High Court has yet been filed by him in respect of the other important issues he raised previously,” his lawyers Birnberg Peirce Solicitors said in a statement last month.

“That separate process of appeal has, of course, yet to be initiated.”

WikiLeaks attained international attention in 2010 when it published a series of leaks provided by US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. These leaks included the Baghdad airstrike Collateral Murder video (April 2010), the Afghanistan war logs (July 2010), the Iraq war logs (October 2010), and Cablegate (November 2010).

After the 2010 leaks, the United States government launched a criminal investigation into WikiLeaks.

(With agency inputs)